Brokerages Set Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) PT at C$1.20

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.75 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

CR traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

