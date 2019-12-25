Brokerages Set AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVVIY shares. Citigroup cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Investec raised AVIVA PLC/ADR from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 79,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,623. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

