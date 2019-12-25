Brokerages Set Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Target Price at $5.00

Shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of AUTO stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.68. 3,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,356. Autoweb has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $35.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.16.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoweb will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Autoweb by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autoweb by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54,377 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Autoweb by 53.8% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

