Brokerages Set Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQST. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ AQST traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.80. 880,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,265. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.70. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 460.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

