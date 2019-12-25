Brokerages Set $36.00 Price Target for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $36.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Phathom Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier bought 1,052,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $24,799,986.36.

Shares of PHAT stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.59. 36,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,463. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.40). Research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

