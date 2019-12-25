Brokerages Anticipate XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for XCel Brands’ earnings. XCel Brands reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XCel Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow XCel Brands.

Get XCel Brands alerts:

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on XELB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:XELB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. XCel Brands has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XCel Brands (XELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.