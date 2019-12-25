Brokerages Anticipate Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.70 Million

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) will report sales of $73.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.40 million and the highest is $74.00 million. Perion Network posted sales of $71.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $256.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.60 million to $257.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $265.20 million, with estimates ranging from $262.40 million to $268.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of PERI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 210,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,784. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $158.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.