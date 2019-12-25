Brokerages Anticipate Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.70 Million

Analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) will report sales of $73.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.40 million and the highest is $74.00 million. Perion Network posted sales of $71.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $256.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.60 million to $257.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $265.20 million, with estimates ranging from $262.40 million to $268.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of PERI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 210,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,784. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $158.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

