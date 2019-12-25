Brokerages Anticipate Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Masco posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 475,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,172. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $48.17.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

In other news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $90,452.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,410.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $927,200.00. Insiders have sold 249,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,523 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 4,714.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 3,506.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,778,000 after buying an additional 4,404,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Masco by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,858,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,665,000 after buying an additional 2,641,856 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 31.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,541,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,288,000 after buying an additional 1,073,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after buying an additional 862,066 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

