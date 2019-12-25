Brokerages Anticipate Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.16. Foundation Building Materials posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Foundation Building Materials.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Foundation Building Materials stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 69,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $805.20 million, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. Foundation Building Materials has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $12,917,625.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 65.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 593,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 736.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 472,088 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter worth about $6,105,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 308,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter worth about $3,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.