Brokerages Anticipate ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post sales of $22.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. ACM Research reported sales of $20.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $105.00 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $127.00 million, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $130.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on ACM Research from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 222.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ACM Research by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ACM Research by 106.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACMR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.33. 150,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $315.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of -0.57.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

