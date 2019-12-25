BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $0.69

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00009457 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, BOMB has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $654,967.00 and $37,418.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00059505 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00085873 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000878 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00072406 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,225.81 or 0.99530209 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 955,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,621 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

