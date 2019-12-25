Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Up to $328.00

Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $319.25, but opened at $328.00. Boeing shares last traded at $337.55, with a volume of 9,532,635 shares traded.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $419.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $372.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

