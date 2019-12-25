Bmo India Equity Index Unt Etf (ZID) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.03 on January 3rd

Bmo India Equity Index Unt Etf (TSE:ZID) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Bmo India Equity Index Unt Etf stock traded down C$0.15 on Wednesday, hitting C$28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609. Bmo India Equity Index Unt Etf has a 52-week low of C$24.73 and a 52-week high of C$29.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.35.

