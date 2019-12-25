BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Shares Down 12.5%

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) shares traded down 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 116.40 ($1.53), 1,047,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.10 ($1.75).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30. The company has a market cap of $930.46 million and a PE ratio of -129.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

