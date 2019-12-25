Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZDV)

Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (TSE:ZDV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

ZDV traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.90. 7,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,780. Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf has a 12-month low of C$14.68 and a 12-month high of C$17.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.20.

