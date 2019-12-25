bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading 6.1% Higher

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.24 and last traded at $95.22, 742,915 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 721,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.16.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $36,758.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at $597,112.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,697 shares of company stock valued at $249,271. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 898.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,061,000 after buying an additional 948,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,104,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in bluebird bio by 483.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,479,000 after purchasing an additional 211,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 752,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,693,000 after purchasing an additional 171,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in bluebird bio by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,755,000 after purchasing an additional 130,765 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

