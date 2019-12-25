BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.98

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and traded as high as $13.06. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 24,843 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
