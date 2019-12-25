BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.98

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and traded as high as $13.06. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 24,843 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 16.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 83.8% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 7.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

