Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.75

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.75 and traded as high as $64.11. Black Knight shares last traded at $63.88, with a volume of 249,572 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 17,675 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 78.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Motco lifted its stake in Black Knight by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

