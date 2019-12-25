BitWhite 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,741.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, BitWhite has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. BitWhite has a total market cap of $21,570.00 and $16,741.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034478 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

