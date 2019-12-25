BitDegree (BDG) Price Up 31.5% Over Last Week

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One BitDegree token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Cobinhood, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, BitDegree has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $343,401.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.36 or 0.06032468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029813 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001936 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,560,931 tokens. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

