Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $394.23 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $85.60 or 0.01181945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BX Thailand, ZB.COM and SouthXchange. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, WazirX, Bitfinex, IDAX, Kucoin, OKEx, Korbit, Binance, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Bitkub, FCoin, BX Thailand, BigONE, Upbit, Altcoin Trader, MBAex, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Coinsquare, Gate.io, CoinEx, Kraken, Bitrue, YoBit, Bit-Z, Koinex, CoinBene, Hotbit, Bithumb, Bibox, Huobi, Bittrex, OTCBTC, CoinZest, SouthXchange, Indodax, Coinsuper, Bitbns, Poloniex and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.