Bitcoin Private Market Cap Reaches $501,331.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $501,331.00 and $1,297.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001447 BTC on exchanges including Nanex, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and TOPBTC. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00381239 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00070716 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00092608 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002415 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001030 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,806,044 coins and its circulating supply is 4,776,498 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Exrates, HitBTC, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

