BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several research firms recently commented on BIOL. ValuEngine raised BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Shares of BIOLASE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. 84,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,619. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 313.64% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that BIOLASE will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BIOLASE news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg purchased 17,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.40% of BIOLASE worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.