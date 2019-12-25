Binance Coin (BNB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $177.86 Million

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and $177.86 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, DDEX and AirSwap. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Exrates, AirSwap, HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Trade Satoshi, Binance, LBank and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

