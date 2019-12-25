BidiPass (BDP) Price Hits $0.0181 on Top Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $373,535.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.41 or 0.06125897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,078,387 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.