BidaskClub Upgrades SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on SPS Commerce to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. First Analysis raised SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.72.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $59.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,083,000 after buying an additional 107,560 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,677,000 after buying an additional 652,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after buying an additional 42,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 531,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 954,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,907,000 after acquiring an additional 472,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

