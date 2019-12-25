BidaskClub Upgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.
NASDAQ:MU opened at $55.42 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.97.
In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
