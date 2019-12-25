BidaskClub Upgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $55.42 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

