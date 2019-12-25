BidaskClub Upgrades MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of MGPI opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $841.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.55.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.16). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

