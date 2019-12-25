BidaskClub Upgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumentum from an overweight rating to an equal rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $75.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.76.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 22,887 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,763.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,344,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 36,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,940,557.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,728,887.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,102 shares of company stock worth $12,090,561. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 5,481.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lumentum by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Lumentum by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.