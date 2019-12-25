BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.97

BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and traded as high as $39.36. BHP Group shares last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 1,427,166 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is A$38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $115.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.53.

About BHP Group (ASX:BHP)

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

