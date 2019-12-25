Bezant Trading Up 37.1% This Week (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Bezant token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. In the last week, Bezant has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $3.70 million and $431,312.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.01192277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024794 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00118596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,149,500 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

