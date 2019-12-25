Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/24/2019 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

12/18/2019 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have outpaced the industry year to date, thanks to progress on its transformation plan. Moreover, the company is progressing well toward achieving its financial targets including earnings per share growth in fiscal 2020. It is on track with its store rationalization efforts, which should drive sales. However, the company's dismal top-line performance, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fifth straight quarter and declined year over year in second-quarter fiscal 2019, remains a concern. Moreover, the company is witnessing a weak comps trend for the past few quarters, driven by lower store transactions. Management also provided soft view for fiscal 2019. Meanwhile, its bottom line surpassed the consensus mark in the fiscal second quarter.”

12/17/2019 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/15/2019 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/2/2019 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2019 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,696,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,093. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 75.6% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 832.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,857 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,698,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.