BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BBVA Banco Frances has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $348.29 million for the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 47.60% and a net margin of 27.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,992,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth $1,520,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the second quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

