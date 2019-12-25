BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

OTCMKTS BRRAY traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. 626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.73.

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR Company Profile

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, rest of Africa, the Middle East, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term vehicle lease and fleet management services to operators of passenger and commercial vehicles; and bulk used vehicle disposal solutions and other digital services.

