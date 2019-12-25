Bank7 Corp (BSVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Bank7 has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank7 to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. 278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.11). Bank7 had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BSVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

