Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 37.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.10%.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Amy Butte bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $53,032.00. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

