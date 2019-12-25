Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.02 on January 6th

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Monday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

NYSE:AVP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. 828,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,866,692. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. Avon Products has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avon Products will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 47,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $196,653.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

