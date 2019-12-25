Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 470.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 470.83 ($6.19).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Aviva alerts:

In related news, insider George Culmer acquired 31,276 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of £124,478.48 ($163,744.38). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £5,908 ($7,771.64).

Shares of Aviva stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 422.60 ($5.56). 1,870,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 413.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 442.30 ($5.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.26.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.