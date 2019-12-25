AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.99 Billion

Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post $46.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.12 billion and the highest is $48.10 billion. AT&T reported sales of $47.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $181.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.13 billion to $182.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $182.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $178.93 billion to $185.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

NYSE T traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,697,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,331,756. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $284.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 63.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,433 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

