Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. 23,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $407.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,789,000 after buying an additional 132,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 112,763 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 251,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 202,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

