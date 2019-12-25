ATC Coin Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $15,005.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00558628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009195 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,449,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

