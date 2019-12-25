Artfinity (AT) Trading Up 55.2% Over Last 7 Days

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 33.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Artfinity has traded up 55.2% against the dollar. One Artfinity token can now be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Artfinity

Artfinity is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,998,214 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

