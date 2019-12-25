ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 87.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.9%.

Shares of NYSE:ARR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. 376,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,384. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.67. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of ($50.63) million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 173.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

