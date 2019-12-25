Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.91 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $39.91 million and $1.74 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Poloniex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007180 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001577 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Poloniex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

