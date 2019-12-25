ARAW (ARAW) Trading Up 24% This Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded 24% higher against the dollar. One ARAW token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. ARAW has a market cap of $25,560.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038944 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.91 or 0.05983949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029829 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

