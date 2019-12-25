Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.21 (BATS:ADME)

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2131 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of ADME traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares.

