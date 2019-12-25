APR Coin Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. During the last week, APR Coin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $30,638.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026243 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000748 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 10,535,328 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

