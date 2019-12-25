Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Given $26.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $26.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.64) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Applied Therapeutics an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 532,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 71,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLT stock traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. 401,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,046. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

