Analyzing Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) & Southern First Bancshares (NYSE:SFST)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 24.16% 12.05% 1.23% Southern First Bancshares 25.48% 14.23% 1.28%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bank of America and Southern First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 1 11 9 0 2.38 Southern First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank of America presently has a consensus target price of $33.27, indicating a potential downside of 5.53%. Given Bank of America’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Southern First Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of America and Southern First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $110.58 billion 2.86 $28.15 billion $2.61 13.49 Southern First Bancshares $86.86 million 3.75 $22.29 million $2.88 14.83

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. Bank of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bank of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of America has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Bank of America on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. This segment provides its products and services through approximately 4,300 financial centers; 16,300 ATMs; call centers; and digital banking platforms. The GWIM segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products; and wealth management solutions targeted to high net worth and ultra high net worth clients, as well as customized solutions to meet clients' wealth structuring, investment management, and trust and banking needs, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, it provides other bank services, such as Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company operates through 10 retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston; 2 retail offices located in Raleigh and Greensboro markets; and 1 retail office located in Atlanta. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

