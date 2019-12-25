Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vinci (DG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vinci (EPA: DG) recently:

12/17/2019 – Vinci was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Vinci was given a new €107.00 ($124.42) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Vinci was given a new €107.00 ($124.42) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Vinci was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Vinci was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DG traded down €0.84 ($0.98) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €98.76 ($114.84). The stock had a trading volume of 196,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci SA has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($103.26). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €95.90.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

